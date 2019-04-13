Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JOHN CAMPBELL
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
JOHN "JACK" CAMPBELL


JOHN "JACK" CAMPBELL Obituary
John "Jack" Campbell, age 86, a longtime resident of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Rose Kraft, nee Spevak. Loving father of Jack (Becky) and Chuck (Lisa) Campbell. Step father of Steven (Dorothy) Kraft, Debbie Kraft, Christine (Late Paul, M.D.) Lewis and late Karen (Don) Busch. Dear grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather of many. Dear brother of 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jack was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was also an avid horse handi-capper and bowler. The visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, and Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
