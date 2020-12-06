It is with broken hearts that we say farewell to our beloved John Carlisle Reynolds Hastie, age 70, who sadly passed away on November 17th in Naperville, IL. John was our hero; he was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, funny grandfather, and supportive and respected father in law, uncle, co-worker, mentor and friend. His gentle nature and humble spirit brought joy to so many people. He loved his family more than anything and always made sure everyone was supported and taken care of. He was a man of few words, rather showing his love through acts of kindness and generosity. John was born in South Africa on May 2, 1950 to loving parents Isabeau and John Hastie. In 1984, he married the love of his life, Sandra, and together, they created a family and built a dream life which took them on adventures all over the world. John is survived by his loving family and friends: His adoring wife of 36 years, Sandra; children, Juliet, Genevieve, Chelsea, Kathryn, and Richard; sons-in-law, Jarrod and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Joanna; grandchildren; Izabella, Lucianna, Noah, Olivia, Johnny, Benjamin, Presley, Kennedy, fur baby Tea Cup Yorkies, Bora and Winnie, Donovan, Willow, Samuel, and Rafal; sisters, Marilyn and Ann. We will always keep his memory alive and his smiling, loving face in our hearts. We will miss you John, Dad, Daddy, Papi, Grandpa and Papa John. You were loved and adored by us all and always will be. A private family memorial service was held at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, Naperville, IL. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
