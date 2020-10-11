John "Jack" Cudahy, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 93 Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Jack and his twin brother Jim, were born on August 14th, 1927 to William T. Cudahy and Ruth Cudahy (nee Wallace). Jack and his siblings, Ruth, Jim, and Donald lost their parents at an early age and were raised by their Aunt Bess and Uncle Art in Waukegan. Like most of his generation he was drafted and willingly served in the United States Army. Jack loved people and spent his career as a salesperson and manufacturer's representative. He loved his work and enjoyed it well into his 70's. Jack was devoted to the love of his life, Annie (nee Meyer), his wife of 63 years. Jack had two children, Jack Jr. and Bill, with his first wife, Eileen Paustian (nee Rudd) and Annie had two children, Lance and Robin, with her first husband, Americo Bedini. While they never had children of their own, together they raised Robin's son Corey Simpson with whom they lived in St. Charles, Illinois at the time of his death. Over the years, Jack and Annie criss-crossed the US by car together and with their kids and grandkids photographing their lives along the way. Jack was quiet, but competitive, and he loved bowling, chess, golf and games. He played golf into his 80's and he never missed a chance to join friends in playing cards and board games. He was most joyful when caring for others. He was committed to his family and those close to him and he could always be counted on to help when needed. He had spent his last years devoted to caring for Annie who has Alzheimer's disease. Jack was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth, his twin brother James (Mary) Cudahy, His brother Donald Cudahy, his sister Ruth Jones, his son William Cudahy, his step-son Lance Bedini, his step-daughter Robin Dever and step-grandson Daniel Bedini. He is survived by his wife Anna Mae, his son Jack Cudahy Jr., his grandchildren Brianna Kelly and Olivia Sams, his step-grandchildren Corey (Cary Anne) Simpson, Brendan (Erika) Bedini, Brian Bedini, Brad (Dusty) Bedini, Lynette (Tim) Johnson, Jennifer (Scott) Gray, Lisa Bedini, Doug Bedini as well as 14 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Jack and Annie lived much of their lives as members of St. Mary's Parish in Fremont Center, Illinois and despite living in Stillman Valley, Illinois for over twenty years they still considered Fremont Center their home. Visitation is 9-11 AM Friday October 16, 2020 at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 West Erhart Rd. Mundelein. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be provided to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
