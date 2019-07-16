|
|
ST. CHARLES - John Curran, Jr., age 53. Beloved husband and best friend of Tavia DeFelice; loving father of Emily and Ian; dear son of the late Jane, nee McClure; fond brother-in-law of Denise (John) Govi, Gina (Bill) Donnelly, and Nick DeFelice; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Much beloved professor of theater at many area colleges. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Wednesday, July 17th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (three blocks south of Roosevelt Rd.), Lombard. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard, Mass 10AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, are appreciated. Funeral info, www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019