Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CZERECHOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CZERECHOWICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN CZERECHOWICZ Obituary
John Czerechowicz, age 94, WWII Navy Air Corps veteran with the Trans Union Night Fighter Tactical Unit #1; beloved husband of Marcella, nee Motykiewicz; loving father of Jane (David) Cook and Cindy Czerechowicz; proud grandfather of Melanie (Brian) Jazak; great-grandfather of Hannah Jazak; fond brother of Michael (Karen) and the late Frank (Jackie) Chereck; dear brother-in-law of Ken (Pam) Merritt; also survived by loving nieces and a nephew. Member of Mount Prospect American Legion Post No. 525. Retired from Chicago Board of Education as an electrician. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mount Prospect. Funeral Thursday, 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post No. 525 or JourneyCare Hospice appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now