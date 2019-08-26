|
|
John Czerechowicz, age 94, WWII Navy Air Corps veteran with the Trans Union Night Fighter Tactical Unit #1; beloved husband of Marcella, nee Motykiewicz; loving father of Jane (David) Cook and Cindy Czerechowicz; proud grandfather of Melanie (Brian) Jazak; great-grandfather of Hannah Jazak; fond brother of Michael (Karen) and the late Frank (Jackie) Chereck; dear brother-in-law of Ken (Pam) Merritt; also survived by loving nieces and a nephew. Member of Mount Prospect American Legion Post No. 525. Retired from Chicago Board of Education as an electrician. Visitation Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mount Prospect. Funeral Thursday, 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post No. 525 or JourneyCare Hospice appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019