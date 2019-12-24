|
PALATINE - John D. Marshall, 79, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was born May 19, 1940, to Howard and Sophie Marshall, of Somonauk, Illinois. Family and friends are invited to gather at 10 a.m. on December 26, 2019, at St. Theresa in Palatine followed by 11 a.m. Mass. John is survived by Marcia, his wife of 58 years, his children: Jackie (Jim) Danielson, David Marshall, Jason (Sara) Marshall, Patty (Mark) Anderson, Brian (Tricia) Marshall, Denise (Chris) Perkins, Mike (Jen) Marshall, and Cathy (Dave) Waltz, his 31 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019