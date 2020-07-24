1/
John D. "Jack" Morrison
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. "Jack" Morrison, 97, of Mundelein, IL was born June 18, 1923 and passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on the family farm near Rondout, Illinois and moved to Mundelein with his family as a toddler. Jack enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was assigned to gunnery school due to his keen marksmanship. His training took him to Clovis, NM where he met his future wife of 63 years, Willie Jo (Jo) Lucas of Post, TX. After a tour of duty overseas which saw him participate in 45 sorties over Europe as the ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator known as the "Consolidated Mess," Jack returned to Mundelein and together with Jo raised a family of five children (Rita, Linda, Mary, Daniel and Matthew). He lived a life of devotion and caring for his loved ones for 97 years. A "Jack" of all trades, Jack retired from Meadow Gold Dairy in 1976 and devoted his time to owning and operating Morrison's Laundry in Mundelein up until his second retirement in 1987. Jack was preceded in death by Jo and eldest daughter, Rita and great granddaughter, Mackenzie. He was the proud Granddaddy to nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation is 10-11 AM today at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation (myeloma.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Your father lived an incredible life. I hope that your memories of him bring you peace during this time. Abrazos, Rachel
Rachel Abel
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Kathleen Hajek
Friend
July 23, 2020
We will miss you dearly grandaddy, but we take comfort that you are no longer suffering and hope that you will be rejoined with grandmother. Tari Ridings
Tari Ridings
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
My sympathies to all the family.
Renee Obey-Brandt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved