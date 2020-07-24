John D. "Jack" Morrison, 97, of Mundelein, IL was born June 18, 1923 and passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on the family farm near Rondout, Illinois and moved to Mundelein with his family as a toddler. Jack enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was assigned to gunnery school due to his keen marksmanship. His training took him to Clovis, NM where he met his future wife of 63 years, Willie Jo (Jo) Lucas of Post, TX. After a tour of duty overseas which saw him participate in 45 sorties over Europe as the ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator known as the "Consolidated Mess," Jack returned to Mundelein and together with Jo raised a family of five children (Rita, Linda, Mary, Daniel and Matthew). He lived a life of devotion and caring for his loved ones for 97 years. A "Jack" of all trades, Jack retired from Meadow Gold Dairy in 1976 and devoted his time to owning and operating Morrison's Laundry in Mundelein up until his second retirement in 1987. Jack was preceded in death by Jo and eldest daughter, Rita and great granddaughter, Mackenzie. He was the proud Granddaddy to nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation is 10-11 AM today at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation (myeloma.org
).