|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - John D. Reif passed away on October 26, 2019. He was the loving Husband of Dale (nee Nielsen), devoted Father to John P. Reif, Ronald (Elizabeth) Reif, and Janet (Victor) Lapinski. Fond Grandfather of Tiffany (Mike) Judges, Tommy (Brishia) Reif, Danielle Reif, Jimmy Reif, John Lapinski, and Dana Lapinski. Great-Grandfather to Genna and Joey Reif. "Jack" was a proud Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He retired from the military with the rank of CWO 4. He also worked as a Crime Prevention Professional with the Federal Protective Service in Chicago, and was a member of the Illinois Police Association. A longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, Jack was active in the Jaycees, Teen Government, American Legion Post 1251, and the Rolling Meadows Veteran Committee. He was a man of great faith and a joy to be around, with his easy going manner and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows this Saturday, November 2nd from 1 pm until a prayer service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Donation to Vetsroll.org. InformatioN, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019