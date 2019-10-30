Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN REIF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. REIF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN D. REIF Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - John D. Reif passed away on October 26, 2019. He was the loving Husband of Dale (nee Nielsen), devoted Father to John P. Reif, Ronald (Elizabeth) Reif, and Janet (Victor) Lapinski. Fond Grandfather of Tiffany (Mike) Judges, Tommy (Brishia) Reif, Danielle Reif, Jimmy Reif, John Lapinski, and Dana Lapinski. Great-Grandfather to Genna and Joey Reif. "Jack" was a proud Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He retired from the military with the rank of CWO 4. He also worked as a Crime Prevention Professional with the Federal Protective Service in Chicago, and was a member of the Illinois Police Association. A longtime resident of Rolling Meadows, Jack was active in the Jaycees, Teen Government, American Legion Post 1251, and the Rolling Meadows Veteran Committee. He was a man of great faith and a joy to be around, with his easy going manner and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows this Saturday, November 2nd from 1 pm until a prayer service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Donation to Vetsroll.org. InformatioN, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now