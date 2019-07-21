|
NAPERVILLE - John David Hodgson, age 44, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved son of David and stepson of Susie; loving brother of Kathryn M. Hodgson, Sarah L. (David) Bock, Emily A. Hodgson; dear stepbrother of Bob Leck, Joe (Michelle) Leck and James Leck; caring uncle of A.J. and Dominic Mondragon. John is preceded in death by his mother, Paula M. Wiedemann-Hodgson. John was very proud to be a US Army Veteran and had served two tours, one in Iraq in 2002 and one in Afghanistan in 2012. He loved his country and always put his family's safety first. John was also an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. In his free time he also collected and assembled model trains. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at Emmanuel Church, 701 Lyons Road, Sandwich, IL 60548. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HDSA/Illinois Chapter, P.O. Box 1883, Arlington Heights, IL 60006-1883 or at illinois.hdsa.org to help support and raise awareness for Huntington's Disease.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019