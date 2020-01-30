|
|
WHEATON - John David Strodtman, age 66. Beloved husband of Rosemary, nee Van Reken; loving father of Rob Strodtman and Janna (Kameron) Matthis; dear son of the late Robert and the late Virginia Strodtman, stepson of Martha Strodtman, nee Dean; fond brother of Janet E. Line, the late Robert (Debbie) Strodtman, James Strodtman, Lynne (Anthony) Waratuke, Beth (Joe) Bernet; uncle of many nieces and nephews Visitation Friday, January 31st, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blocks south of Roosevelt), Lombard. Memorial Service Saturday, 11 AM at Lombard Christian Reformed Church, 2020 S. Meyers Rd., Lombard, IL 60148. Interment private. Memorials to Lombard Christian Reformed Church are appreciated. Funeral info, www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020