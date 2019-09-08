Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fox Valley Presbyterian Church
227 East Side Drive
Geneva, IL
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Fox Valley Presbyterian Church
227 East Side Drive
Geneva, IL
BATAVIA - John Davison, 83, formerly of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice Davison, nee Longenbaugh. Cherished father of Deborah Davison of Batavia, Becky (Jim) Johnston of Geneva and Dan (Kathy) Davison of Elgin. Proud grandfather of Isabel, Trevor, Sean, Alicia and Matt. Dear brother of Judy (Tom) Garcia of Bensenville and the late Jean Nesnidal. Mr. Davison taught for 32 years at Oak Park-River Forest High School. A Memorial Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, 227 East Side Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134 from from 6:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment of cremains will be private. Memorials appreciated to The Holmstad Chaplain Fund, The Holmstad Choir, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, IL 60510. (On memo line: In memory of John Davison). Services entrusted to the Suerth Funeral Home, Chicago, 773-631-1240.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
