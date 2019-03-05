DES PLAINES - John Dennis Hanson peacefully passed away at the age of 81 on March 1, 2019. Born on December 15, 1937 in Chicago, he was the son of the late John P. and Margaret Hanson. Dennis served honorably in the United States Marine Reserves for six years. He loved watching and playing all sports. He had a passion for golf and truly enjoyed playing with his family and friends. He was a diehard fan of the Chicago Bears and a season ticket holder since 1968. Dennis was employed by R.H. Donnelley for forty two years. He retired with distinction from a company he truly loved. He enjoyed going to work each and every day. He was a true leader and mentor for this organization throughout his career. Upon retirement, Dennis enjoyed his time with family and absolutely loved attending his grandkids sporting events. You could always count on him to be the most loyal and loudest fan in attendance. His favorite holiday was Christmas but it didn't matter what the holiday or day it was if the entire family was together. Surviving is his loving wife Mary (Schmitt) of 59 years, sons: Dennis (Mary), Brian, Tom (Colleen); daughter Kris and the grandchildren: Jake, Jack, Brooke, Jenna, Luke, Julia, Dylan and Tara. He will be deeply missed by his siblings: Donna Colton, Bob Hanson and Mary Ann Paulsen. He is also survived my many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers and to remember Dennis in a special way, the family would ask that a donation be made to Smile Train in care of the family. www.smiletrain.org. Visitation will be taking place on Thursday, March 7, 2018 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. A funeral mass will be taking place Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church located at 1280 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines, Illinois, 60018. For information, please call 847-699-9003 of glhillsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary