WOOD DALE - John "Jack" Depner, 84, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and son. He dedicated his love and life to his wife, Lettie and daughters, Diane Farnsworth, Michelle Neal, Annette Kilfoil, Pat Kolomay and Laura Depner. He had 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was the rock of the family, a voice of reason, shoulder to lean on and a devoted friend. He always had a story or memory for every situation. Often he would make his favorite memories fit the situation just so he could tell them again. We will cherish him and his stories always. In lieu of flowers, please donate to mygooddays.org/donate who provided the life sustaining medications he needed during his last three years. My Good Days, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, TX 75034, Attn: Taylor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019