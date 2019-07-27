Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DEPNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN "JACK" DEPNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN "JACK" DEPNER Obituary
WOOD DALE - John "Jack" Depner, 84, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and son. He dedicated his love and life to his wife, Lettie and daughters, Diane Farnsworth, Michelle Neal, Annette Kilfoil, Pat Kolomay and Laura Depner. He had 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was the rock of the family, a voice of reason, shoulder to lean on and a devoted friend. He always had a story or memory for every situation. Often he would make his favorite memories fit the situation just so he could tell them again. We will cherish him and his stories always. In lieu of flowers, please donate to mygooddays.org/donate who provided the life sustaining medications he needed during his last three years. My Good Days, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, TX 75034, Attn: Taylor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.