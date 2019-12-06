Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
JOHN DRUGIS


1938 - 2019
JOHN DRUGIS Obituary
WOOD DALE - John Drugis was born Sept. 12, 1938 in Riga, Latvia to the late Dr. Erika Skuja-Drugis-Gloeckner and Vilis Drugis. He died from complications due to cancer on Nov. 26, 2019 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Zenisek). John is survived by his daughter Alyssa (Jim) Griggs, and son James; grandchildren Jessica, Jacqueline, and August. Visitation on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 10am-2pm at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Road, Bensenville, IL. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
