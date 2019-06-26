|
John E. Anderson, beloved husband of Roberta A. Anderson. Dear father of Kimberly (Scott) Mavronicles, Amy (Ryan) Neach, John Anderson Jr. and Susan Anderson Fairchild. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Isabella, Michael, Francesca, Anderson and Maggie. Fond brother of Dr. William Anderson, David Anderson and MaryAnn Swenson. Visitation Wednesday July 10, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation Thursday July11, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. and Meier Rd. Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org or 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. For information, call 847-255-7800 or visit www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019