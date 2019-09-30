|
John E. Bossong, 96. Beloved husband of Joanette, nee Kostohryz. Loving father of Mark (Michelle), Terry (Michael) Groot, Scott (Kathy), and Jeff (Dawn) Bossong. Loving grandfather of Katie (Jeff) Steinmetz, Rebecca, and Jessica Bossong, Jaimie, and Garrett Groot, Lindsay, and Allison Bossong, and Jack and Nick Bossong. Dedicated son of the late Charles and Catherine Bossong. Dear brother of Elizabeth Bossong and the late Charles, Mildred, and Raymond. Proud Army veteran. Visitation 9 AM Thursday, October 3rd, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N Benton, Palatine, until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Chicago Folds of Honor, https://chicago.foldsofhonor.org. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019