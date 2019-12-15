|
SCHAUMBURG - John E. Mullin, age 66. Beloved son of the late Beverly and Harold Mullin. Loving brother of Robert (Danette) Mullin and Dear Uncle to Jennifer (James) Roberts and Great Uncle of Josie, Sammie and Jake. John was born on March 18, 1953 in Evanston and passed away on December 13, 2019. He had attended St. Gertrude Elementary School, Chicago and Gordon Tech High School, Chicago Visitation Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Where services will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated for the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019