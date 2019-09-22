|
WARRENVILLE - John E. "Jack" Sheehan passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. He was born July 2, 1925 to the late Charles and Mae Sheehan. John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret "Pat" P. Sheehan; his children, Kevin (Maureen) Sheehan, Kathy (Tom) Rafferty, Karen (Steve) Morken; his 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with the 17th due in November. John was a devoted husband, father and great grandfather. Family and friends were Jack's passion and delight. He served his country as a World War II Veteran. Jack's anecdotes and limericks brought joy and laughter to all. He was and will always be the patriarch of our family whose love and care has blessed us all. Cremation Rites have been accorded; along with a private service. Donations can be made to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019