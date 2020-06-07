PROSPECT HEIGHTS - John E. Tisza was born July 13, 1959 in Chicago to Gene and Joan (nee Kanabay) Tisza. He attended IHM school, Lane Tech and UIC. John died unexpectedly June 3, 2020 at his home in Prospect Heights. John founded Zaco Manufacturing in 1989 and proudly owned and operated his company until the day of his passing. He was a lifelong CUBS fan, guitar player and dog-lover. John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jan (nee Semtner) Tisza; his sons, John S. Tisza, Michael J. (Monica) Tisza and Daniel A. Tisza; and his granddaughter, Ana Tisza and by his siblings, Tom (Sue) Tisza, Mary (Mike) Biancalana, Karen Walsh and Kathy (Tom) Schmit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Gene. A private Mass of the resurrection will be held at St. Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.