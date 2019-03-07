Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
JOHN E. VERHULST Obituary
STREAMWOOD - A memorial gathering for John E. Verhulst of Streamwood for 47 years, will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 12noon until time of service 5:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. John is the beloved husband of 53 years of Barbara J. (nee Kinslow); loving father of Theresa (Michael) Jones, Martin (Jane) Verhulst and Ellen (Troy) Conner; cherished grandfather of Aleisha (Anthony) Chiappone, Jonathan (Anna) Jones, Tyler (Arely) Jones, Jacob, Hannah and Erik Verhulst; proud great-grandfather of Dakota, Ethan, Eleanor, Jackson, Cecilia and Olivia; many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. For information, 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
