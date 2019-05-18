John Edgar Tamarri passed on the morning of May 1, 2019. He was born October 2, 1947 at St. Therese hospital at 5:30am. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Dino and Violet (Bancroft) Tamarri, all four grandparents,10 aunts/uncles and his soul mate, Pamela Houcek. John spent many years living in different states due to his father being transferred as a civil servant for the Army PX. From 3rd grade through graduating at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin he lived with his wonderful parents in Indianapolis, Indiana. Beginning in 1985 he worked successfully for many years as a mortgage originator. John was a very fortunate fellow having super parents and many other close relatives. The most fortunate time of his life was during the 30 years he lived with his soul mate, Pamela Houcek. John leaves behind many cousins, friends and Pam's two sons, Justin and Andrew with their five children. He is now able to join in spirit with his mother, father and Pam. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Orphans of the Storm (Deerfield) or VA Medical Center in North Chicago in John's name. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary