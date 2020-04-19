Home

John Edmund Sylwestrak born on August 8, 1950, died at his North Barrington home on April 9th 2020, surround by his family. He was a loving husband to Mary Lou (nee Bogdan), devoted father to John Jr. and Emily Sylwestrak and adored grandpa to Sage Sylwestrak. His siblings, Claire Thom, Jean (Guy) Wojtanek, Dan (Alison) Sylwestrak and Lori (Joel) Van Buren, also survive him. John was a dentist and partner at Plum Grove Dental Center, in Palatine, IL for 37 years. He was an avid golfer and a skilled woodworker. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Zurich. IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
