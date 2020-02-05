Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
JOHN EDWARD CASHIER Obituary
John Edward Cashier of Plano, Texas, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born August 30, 1984. John worked for North Central Ford and United Parcel Service for many years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and an Eagle Scout of Troop #181. John also enjoyed playing the bass guitar. He is survived by his mother, Catherine, nee Zechmeister, his brother, Nick Cashier (Mairin Connor), his grandmother, Dorothy Cashier, his aunts, Laura Cashier (Jim Giorgi), Helen Zechmeister and Diane (Terry) McGoldrick. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward William Cashier, Jr., his grandfather, Edward William Cashier, Sr., his grandmother, Theresa Zechmeister and his uncle, James Cashier. Memorial Visitation Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 2 pm until time of Memorial Service 6 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of Chicago appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
