John Edward "Jack " Kaufmann, 76, passed in peace on September 30, 2020 at his home in Fox Lake, Illinois. He is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Kaufmann and Kimberly Paoli (nee Kaufmann); his sister, Judith A. Nickel (Kaufmann) and brother-in-law, Emil J. Nickel; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Kaufmann (Poglajen) and father, John H. Kaufmann; son, John J. Kaufmann; and beloved wife, Christine Kaufmann (Baker). Jack will be fondly remembered by many for his passion to build, read and for the love of his many cats. He will be dearly missed by his family. Celebration of Life will be held on November 14, 2020 at St. Walter Church, 130 W. Pine Street, Roselle, Illinois 60172 at 10:00a.m. Due to covid-19 masks are required. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.