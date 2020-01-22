|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - John Edward Morrissey Jr., 90, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020. He was born July 11, 1929 in Oak Park to the late Jean and John E. Morrissey Sr. He was an offset pressmen for over 50 years. John was the husband of Marion (nee Kirk); father of Dick (friend Barbara) Morrissey, Karen (Michael) Gollnick, Stephen (Rose), Tom (Barbara) and John Morrissey; grandfather of Maggie, Jessica, Anthony, Hollis and Robin; great-grandfather of 7; brother of Joanne, the late Jean Marie, Joseph and Jerry and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am prayers at the funeral home processing to St. Colette Church, mass 10 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to Misericordia.com. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020