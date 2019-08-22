Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
JOHN EDWARD WATERS

JOHN EDWARD WATERS Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - John Edward Waters, age 94, passed away August 20, 2019 at home. Beloved husband of Ruth Waters, nee Masterson. Loving father of Ruth (Michael) Lonigro, John (Jeanne), Daniel, Michelle (Brian) Walsh, and Timothy. Cherished grandfather of Micaela and Sean Lonigro, John Robert, Bernard Joseph, James Patrick, and Stella Anne Waters, Conor John and Ciara Catherine Walsh, Timothy Liam and Theresa Waters. Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Rose Waters, and siblings Bernard (the late Julie), Raymond (Rita), and Rosaleen (George) Gawell. John served his country in the Navy, on the USS San Diego, during World War II. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Loftus Fund, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
