JOHN EMERSON DEMOND
John Emerson DeMond, 92, of Alanson, Michigan, passed away in his home surrounded by his three loving children on Saturday, August 29, 2020. His ashes will be buried in Libertyville, Illinois next to those of his wife of 66 years, Marianne DeMond (Senger), (1927-2016). John was born in Coldwater, Michigan on October 18, 1927 to Raymond DeMond and Beatrice DeMond (Stewart). John was an All-American swimmer, following Raymond, a pitcher, into the Michigan State Hall of Fame. He then served his country during World War II in Japan. John and Marianne were married on July 8, 1950, and John began his career in the industrial tools business. They raised three children, Laurie, Cheryl, and Wade DeMond. The family later to Libertyville where John served as VP of United Greenfield, and then as VP of Precision Twist Drill. In 1995, John and Marianne retired to their beloved few acres on Crooked Lake in Alanson, MI. John enjoyed many years of golf at the Indian River Golf Club, where he so frequently shot under his age that he was featured in the Petoskey News and Review. John and Marianne join in eternity their parents, Raymond and Beatrice DeMond, and Gladys Senger, and John's brother James (Patricia) DeMond, may they all rest in peace. Full obituary is posted on the Stone Funeral Home website, www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/John-DeMond.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
