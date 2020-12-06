MOUNT PROSPECT - John F. "Jack" De Carlo, 88, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Jack was born on June 28, 1932 in Queens, New York to John and Ruth (Jordan) De Carlo. Jack graduated from Newtown High School (Elmhurst, NY) in 1950. He entered the U.S. Air Force, achieved the rank of Airman First-Class (A1C); and it was there he met his lifetime sweetheart, Eloise Webster. They married on December 31, 1955 in Great Falls, Montana. He was proud to be a Veteran of the Korean War Conflict and a member of the D.A.V.
Jack was a textile sales representative for Dan River Mills, Barth & Dreyfuss, and Chatham Mfg. He was a 57 year resident of Mount Prospect who loved music, photography, and volunteering for many organizations, including: District 214 - Community Education, Sec. of State - Rules of the Road for Seniors, Arlington Hts. Senior Center - calling Bingo, and playing Santa Claus for the Moose Lodge, Grace Lutheran pre-school, and many others. Jack was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge 660, and American Legion Post 166. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Brooklyn Dodgers. He enjoyed golfing, lived and loved life, and greeted everyone with a smile and by name. His signature look was his handlebar moustache. He was a pioneer drinking iced coffee many decades before it became popular. He worked so hard to learn and stay with the times relating to advancing technology and social media. Jack is survived by his wife,- Eloise; sons, Philip DeCarlo and Richard (Candi) DeCarlo; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristen) DeCarlo and Ashley (Farfum) Ladroma; great-grandchildren, Violet DeCarlo, Oliver, Henry and Marlow Ladroma; cousin, Chuck McCook; and many, many dear friends. Special thanks to Jack's doctors, caregivers, and all their staff on his journey. Due to COVID, services are private at this time, but a memorial celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (Mt. Prospect), NCH Foundation - Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, or any food pantry. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.