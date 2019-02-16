|
|
BARTLETT - John F. Donat, 81, formerly of Addison, husband for 58 years of Margaret, nee Friday; father of Robert, Denise (Randy) Arnold and the late David; papa of Crystal and Vincent; brother of the late Shirley (late Mike) Terlecki; uncle of Cheryl (Mike), Judy (Bruce), Brian (Sue) and the late Michael. John was also preceded in death by the two family dogs, Angel and Star. Visitation Sunday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a service at 6:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. John's cremated remains will be buried Monday at 10:00 am in Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019