John F. "Jack" Gleason of Chicago passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Florida on December 28, 2019 at the age of 99. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Marjorie J. (nee Zehme); daughter, Linda (Gleason) Brodlo; parents, Arthur W. Gleason and Louise (Palmer) Gleason; brother, Morris A. Gleason (1907-1936); and Morris's son, James Gleason. Jack is survived by his daughter, Sally (Gleason) Wesolowski; grandsons, Douglas, Michael and Robert Brodlo; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jack lived in Chicago and worked at US Steel Southworks as an electrician until retirement, when he moved to Prospect Heights with his wife, Marjorie, who retired from Dean Witter Reynolds. There he participated in the newsletter and enjoyed driving neighbors to appointments. He was an avid reader of current events as well as a wealth of knowledge about historical happenings. He always had a smile and positive attitude welcoming everyone who crossed his path. He appreciated all the Meals-on-Wheels volunteers and enjoyed his many neighbors and friends. Jack served in the US Navy during WWII. His father, Arthur W. Gleason, had been Foundry Superintendent at US Steel Southworks. Other family, George Yack, James Petersen, Joan (Petersen) Leake and Robert Dreyer. Info, sallywes1@yahoo.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store