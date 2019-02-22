John F. Gross, age 98, former many year resident of Des Plaines passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. John was born on July 22, 1920 in Chicago and was the son of the late Henry E.& Mary (neeMcHale) Gross. Following his time in the United States Army during W.W. II, John earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from Northern Illinois University. He was a loyal and valued educator in Skokie School District # 72 for over 45 years and taught industrial arts at Fairview School. He was very talented and enjoyed doing finish carpentry, electric, and plumbing. For over 52 years, he was a member of the Midwest Chapter of the Ford Model T Club Survivors include his daughter-in-law: Jeanne Lynam. His seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and his 3 nieces. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Ellen L. Baker Lynam Gross; his step-son; Thomas J. Lynam, his step-daughter; Mary Ellen (Don) Szontagh, his brothers; Henry & Gerald and his sister; Margaret. Private Services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Interment Chapel, Palatine. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary