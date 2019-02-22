Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. GROSS


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN F. GROSS Obituary
John F. Gross, age 98, former many year resident of Des Plaines passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. John was born on July 22, 1920 in Chicago and was the son of the late Henry E.& Mary (neeMcHale) Gross. Following his time in the United States Army during W.W. II, John earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from Northern Illinois University. He was a loyal and valued educator in Skokie School District # 72 for over 45 years and taught industrial arts at Fairview School. He was very talented and enjoyed doing finish carpentry, electric, and plumbing. For over 52 years, he was a member of the Midwest Chapter of the Ford Model T Club Survivors include his daughter-in-law: Jeanne Lynam. His seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and his 3 nieces. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Ellen L. Baker Lynam Gross; his step-son; Thomas J. Lynam, his step-daughter; Mary Ellen (Don) Szontagh, his brothers; Henry & Gerald and his sister; Margaret. Private Services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery Interment Chapel, Palatine. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now