ANTIOCH - John F. "Jack" Hitchon, 94 years old of The Villages, FL, formerly Antioch, IL, passed away December 30, 2019 at Buffalo Crossing Healthcare Center, The Villages. He was born May 13, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Joseph E. and Hazel (nee Cohrt) Hitchon. On June 18, 1949, Jack married Lorraine Westfall in Chicago. Jack served his country proudly in the United States Air Corps from 1943 until 1946 during World War II. He was an avid golfer and loved boating. Jack is survived by his son, Steven M. Hitchon and his cousin, Laurel Schreiber. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lorraine Hitchon. Entombment with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or www.dav.org. Please sign the online guestbook for Jack at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020