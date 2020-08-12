1/
JOHN F. KANE
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - John F. Kane, 90, of Elk Grove Village for 59 years, passed away peacefully at his home on August 10, 2020. John was a Korean War Army veteran, retired 53-year employee of Marshall Field Stores as VP of Operations and a Loyola University graduate, Class of 1952. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee McDermott, 2002); loving father of John F. (Colleen), Teresa K. (Brent) Walker, Patrick D. (Cindy), Kathryn B. (Terry) Botterman, Kelly A. Murphy (John Sakanis), Colleen M. (Tom) McLain, Tom J. (Karen), Mary F. (Michael) Botterman, Marty C. Kane; dear brother of Jim (Dorothy), brother-in-law of Tom McDermott; cherished grandfather of Erin (Juan), John (Kaitlyn), Bryan (Emily), Brent (Gabi), Shannon (Matthew), Katie, Patrick (Cheyenne), Tara (Ryan), Casey (Danielle), Breanna (Cliff), Ryan (Nick), Meghan (Ryan), Traci (Chris), Carrie (Rick), Kristy (Monica), Katie (Bobby), Brendan, Devin, the late Colin, Keegan, Ian, Dan (Molly), Tim, Sean, Abigail, Jack, Maggie, Nick, and great-grandfather of 20. John also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, at 9 a.m., proceeding to Queen of the Rosary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Private family interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
14
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
