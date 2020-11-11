John F. Knauss, 83, recently relocated from Huntley, IL to Fort Myers, FL, and passed away on November 3, 2020. John was born in Chicago, IL to Robert and Alice Knauss, and preceded in death by his sister, Betty and brothers, James and Robert. He is survived by his domestic partner, Joan Berens. Father to Laura (Nick Docous), Joan, Mary (Darwin Townsend), James (Amy), John (Laura), Thomas and William (Lauren). Also survived by Joan's children, Rick (Donna), Kendra (Jeff Von Esh), and Sean. Grandfather to 21; great-grandfather to 1; and uncle to many. John was a retired electrician for IBEW Local 134. He lived life to the fullest and was an avid Chicago sports fan, namely his beloved White Sox and Blackhawks. He loved coaching Lattof travel baseball teams for many years. Later in life he enjoyed golfing, playing cards and Friday afternoons at Arlington Park. John will be missed by many. Memorial information to follow.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store