John F. Latko age 69, of Wayne, Illinois passed away on February 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to John and Dorothy Latko in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from the Northern Illinois University School of Art, John made his career and retired as an art teacher for school children in the Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates area. He also spent many summers working at Happy Trails Day Camp in the northern suburbs. John served on the Cultural Commission of Schaumburg, spearheading the annual Prairie Arts Festival, and was president of the historic Schweikher House Preservation Trust there. He and his wife fulfilled their passion for exploration as they traveled the world seeing its many wonders. He is survived by his son Jason (Sambath) Latko, and brother Jeffrey (Randi) Latko. John was preceded in death by his loving wife Monica in 2014. Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave, Geneva, Illinois 60134. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2020