STREAMWOOD - John F. McKinley, 56, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born September 19, 1962 in Chicago. An Army Veteran having served for 12 years. John enjoyed skydiving, scuba-diving, hiking, biking and just being outdoors. He was an avid White Sox fan who loved to travel, especially on cruises. He was well known for his sarcastic wit and dry sense of humor. He will be missed. Beloved son of the late George and Jean (nee Falby); loving brother of Georjeann (David) Grinnell; Thomas, Ted and Joe (Kia); cherished uncle to 1 niece and 5 nephews and many great nieces and nephews and kind owner of Gretchen the cat. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Rd), Streamwood. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, www.andersonanimalshelter.org, would be appreciated. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019