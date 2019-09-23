|
Visitation for John F. Morrin, 89, a resident of Schaumburg for 46 years, formerly of the South East Side of Chicago, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. A Celebration of Life Service held Wed., Sept. 25 at 10:00am at the funeral home proceeding to interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Born Aug. 11, 1930 to Arthur and Susan (nee Rogowski), he passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. He was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was Director of HR for Snap On Tools in Kenosha, WI for over 17 years. He was an avid boater and enjoyed the Chain of Lakes and Lake of the Ozarks. Jack was the adoring husband of 46 years to Patricia (nee Wutke); loving father of John, Michael, Kevin (Emily), Tim (Susan) and Kathy; fond grandfather of Erica; beloved stepfather of 5; dear brother of the late Arthur; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's name to , and click "Donate". For information please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 23, 2019