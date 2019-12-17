|
John F. "Jack" Spohnholtz, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 with his loving family and friends by his side. Jack was born on February 4th, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, raised in Gary, Indiana and a resident of Barrington, IL for 32 years. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Missouri Valley College with a Bachelor of Arts. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1963 until 1966. Jack spent 29 years working for Allstate Insurance as the Human Resources Director. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and loved spending time with his family, friends, and two granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy Spohnholtz (nee Holm); his loving children, Catherine Spohnholtz and Laura (John) Donahue; granddaughters, Morgan and Harper Donahue; fond brother-in-law to Harry (Heike) Holm; fond uncle to Chelsea Holm and Brenden Holm; as well as numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mercedes Spohnholtz; and aunt, Elaine Berkowitz. A visitation for Jack will be held on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 from 10am until the time of mass at 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the . For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019