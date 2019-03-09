|
|
BUFFALO GROVE - John F.H. Walker age 85 of Buffalo Grove. Beloved dad of John Walker, Deborah (Paul) Siebert and James Walker. Fond brother of Margaret "Woodie" (late Tom) Clerkin and William (Eileen) Walker. Uncle and cousin of many. John proudly served St. Mary Parish in many different ways and ministered to the aging community of Buffalo Grove. Visitation Sunday 6:30 - 9:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL. Life Celebration Mass Monday 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary Choir, c/o Paulette Broviak or St. Jude @ will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019