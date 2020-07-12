1/1
JOHN "LEE" FISCHER
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John "Lee" Fischer, age 87, passed away in his sleep on July 3, 2020. Lee was the son of John and Evelyn Fischer. He married Maureen Gleason in 1957. Father of Mike (Gail), Kelle (Michael) Dean, Louise, Ann (Thomas) Brickner, Eileen (Bruce) Austin. Grampa of Lindsay, Angela, Adam, Kristen, Jeanie, Cheryl, Steven. Great-Grampa Lee of Hayley, Shane, Abigail Marie, Henry, Abigail Ann, Emsley, Jack. Lee was a lifelong learner. He was a Registered Pharmacist (met Maureen at the corner drug store). He earned a Masters in Pharmaceutical Chemistry. Lee worked retail until 1962, when he joined Kendall Co. on their product research team. His natural mechanical ability led him to design machinery. He learned computer programming, forming his own business designing, coding, marketing, and supporting computer systems for small pharmacies from the mid 1980s until he sold the business in 2011. He facilitated the Sudoku group at the local Senior Center. His other interest was studying all aspects of religion, and he enjoyed attending lectures at Common Ground in Deerfield for 25 years. There will be no gathering at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to Viator House of Hospitality, 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641. Funeral info and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
