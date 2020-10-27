1/
JOHN FLEGAR
MOUNT PROSPECT - John Flegar, age 86, passed away October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, nee Pollak, for 63 years; dear father of Joseph Flegar and Lydia Westfall; proud grandfather of Courtney, Christopher, Kailee and Sarah. Visitation Thursday, October 29, at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, from 9 am until time of funeral prayers 10:30 am, proceeding to St. Emily Church for funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
OCT
29
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Matz Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
