MOUNT PROSPECT - John Flegar, age 86, passed away October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, nee Pollak, for 63 years; dear father of Joseph Flegar and Lydia Westfall; proud grandfather of Courtney, Christopher, Kailee and Sarah. Visitation Thursday, October 29, at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, from 9 am until time of funeral prayers 10:30 am, proceeding to St. Emily Church for funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
.