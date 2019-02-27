John Francis Lytle passed away at the age of 66, a longtime resident of Elmhurst, former president of Elmhurst Management Service, Inc. from 1980-2002 and author of the book, "What Do Your Customers Really Want*" John is remembered as an inspirational and persuasive creator of magic, silliness, get-rich-quick-schemes, and general mischief. If life is to laugh, to learn, to teach, to suffer, to love; John lived a life of abundance. John is the husband of Miriam, nee Anderson; father of John Vincent, Joseph (Ida) and William (Lydia) Lytle; grandfather of John Ferde, Charles, Peter and Nicholas; son of the late James and the late Margaret, nee Golden, Lytle; brother of Sr. Dolores CSA, Rosamund, Margaret Neil, James, Judy (Art) Kube, David (Le), Patricia, Robert, Mark, Josephine (David Balderas) and the late Mary; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews and companion of one dog named Max. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly, 355 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607 or The Salvation Army, 4565 Harrison Street, Hillside, IL 60162. For funeral information, please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary