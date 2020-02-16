|
WADSWORTH - John Francis Quinn, 91, formerly of Lindenhurst, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1928, the son of the late Frank and Mary Grace Quinn. Above all, John was a dedicated family man. He was a long time member of Prince of Peace Church and was also a member of the Lindenhurst Men's Club and the Lake Villa . He was a proud Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He is survived by his wife Betty Ann; children John Quinn, Julie (Mark) Puro, Barbara (Tim) Verbeke, and David (Kimberly) Quinn; grandchildren Jonathan (Molly) Quinn, Caitlyn (Kyle) Tielens, Miles (Heather) Quinn, Keith (Erin) Puro, Dawn (Drew) Puroway, Scott Puro, Tim Verbeke, Michael Verbeke, Kelly Verbeke, Julie Quinn, Grace Quinn, Jenna Quinn, and Emily Quinn; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Ellen Quinn, Rita Pizzillo, Sally Detry, and Barbara Wermeling. John's family would like to thank the caring staff at Autumn Leaves and Bickford of Gurnee and Heartland Hospice. Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020 followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's memory to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020