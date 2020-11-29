1/1
JOHN FRANCIS SWEENEY
1932 - 2020
FOX LAKE - John Francis Sweeney, 88, at rest November 26, 2020. Husband of the late Margaret Anne (nee Healy); father of Eugene (Margaret), Robert (Carolyn), Ellen, Mary, and Catherine (Roy) Dickinson; grandfather of Ryan, Lauren, Maura, Connor, Erin, and Kevin Sweeney, Margaret (Jim) Gramhofer, Jonathan (Kari) Marino, Caitlyn (Ian) Dunbar, and Emma (Sandy) Wong; great-grandfather of Evelyn Mary and Agnes Kimberly Gramhofer, Shane Patrick, Finn Andrew, and Avery Patricia Marino, and Ethan and Andrew Wong; son of the late Hugh and Alice Patricia; brother of the late William (Evelyn) and Eugene. Mass Wednesday, December 2, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. Masks, social distancing, and registering will be required. No visitation. Private Inurnment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com; information, 847-587-2100.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
November 28, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frances Bleers
November 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dorothy Keizer
November 28, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Healy
