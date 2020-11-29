FOX LAKE - John Francis Sweeney, 88, at rest November 26, 2020. Husband of the late Margaret Anne (nee Healy); father of Eugene (Margaret), Robert (Carolyn), Ellen, Mary, and Catherine (Roy) Dickinson; grandfather of Ryan, Lauren, Maura, Connor, Erin, and Kevin Sweeney, Margaret (Jim) Gramhofer, Jonathan (Kari) Marino, Caitlyn (Ian) Dunbar, and Emma (Sandy) Wong; great-grandfather of Evelyn Mary and Agnes Kimberly Gramhofer, Shane Patrick, Finn Andrew, and Avery Patricia Marino, and Ethan and Andrew Wong; son of the late Hugh and Alice Patricia; brother of the late William (Evelyn) and Eugene. Mass Wednesday, December 2, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. Masks, social distancing, and registering will be required. No visitation. Private Inurnment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com
; information, 847-587-2100.