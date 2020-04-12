Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JOHN FRANCIS WALSH

JOHN FRANCIS WALSH Obituary
John Francis Walsh, age 90, passed away on April 7, 2020 of natural causes. John was the devoted father of John P. (Linda), James (Mary Ann), Robert E., Therese (Tom) Smith and Michael (Sherri) Walsh; loving grandfather to Lauren (John) Dominici, John, Kathleen, Maura, Tommy, Patty, Danny, Brian and Chelsey; and great-grandfather to Natalie and Sofia. John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Edmund and Mary (Brindel) Walsh; his siblings, Edmund Walsh, Charles Walsh and Sheila Verbiscar; and his first wife, Nancy D. Walsh (nee Doody). John is survived by his second wife, Bernadine McHugh Donahue Walsh of Elmhurst. John Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War era; an accountant by trade, John became a Certified Public Accountant and partner at Haskins & Sells before joining the Chicago Board of Trade Clearing Corporation until he retired at age 75. An avid golfer, John was an active member of the Ridge Country Club for decades; a devout Roman Catholic and proud graduate of St. Rita High School and Loyola University of Chicago. John was a generous contributor to the Catholic Church and Catholic educational institutions as well as Lupus Society of Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge. For funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
