Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main)
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main)
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
164 N. Oakwood Ave.
West Chicago, IL
View Map
JOHN FRANK CHOROBIK Obituary
John Frank Chorobik, age 59, longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in West Chicago. He was born in Poland on October 11, 1959 to Joseph and Alexandra Chorobik. John worked at General Mills in West Chicago over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time in his garage and with his faithful companion (dog). He loved his family and especially his grandson Noah. John is survived by his daughter, Lauren (Justin) Fritchen; sons, Mark and David Chorobik; grandson, Noah Fritchen; mother, Alexandra Chorobik; sister, Anna (Chris) Whelan; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and brother, Chester. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago then proceeding to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave. in West Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery in West Chicago. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
