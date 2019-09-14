|
John Frederick Seagrist, of Knoxville, formerly of Woodstock, Il., passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019 at the age of 96. A US Army WWII Veteran, John served his country proudly, spending time in Russia and briefly in Iran before returning stateside. John was a gifted athlete who played basketball with Texas Weslyan in college. He made it onto the Boston Celtics court for a short stint before realizing that was not his calling. He was a consummate salesman, working his way up to sales manager in the steel and packaging business industries prior to his retirement. He was gifted with the humor gene and was never one to let a potential practical joke opportunity go to waste. John possessed honor and integrity and his family was of utmost importance to him, and he cared for them well. He lived by the desire to see his children succeed in life and that each new generation will do better with their parents help. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Minnie (Haase) Seagrist; sisters Lois and Arlene; brothers Eldon and Raymond. He is survived by his devoted, loving and caring wife of 61 years, Barbara Seagrist; sons, Joe Seagrist and wife Kathy, Kurt Seagrist and wife Susan, Eric Seagrist and wife Debra; grandchildren Kameron, Ethan, Luke, William, John, Jack, Samantha, Nicole, and Patrick; and other extended family and many special friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 15th at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, with Reverend Rebekah Fetzer officiating. Visitation will be at 1:30pm with the formal service starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in John's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Cokesbury Church. Rose Mann Heritage Chapel is proudly serving the family and invites you to view and sign their online obituary at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019