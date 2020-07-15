John Frederick "Jack" Slown died of pneumonia at Alexian Brothers Hospice on July 2. He was 94 years old. Jack was born on March 10, 1926. He was the fourth of five children of Kathryn and Erle Slown. Jack left high school in Deerfield during his senior year in 1944, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Battle of Okinawa and the repatriation of Japanese POWs from China after the end WWII. Back at home, Jack found work as a truck mechanic. He met his one love, Joan Slown (nee Bartling), on a blind date in 1948. They married at the Glenview Community Church in 1950 and had four children: David, Peggy, Judy, and John. Jack learned carpentry and built many custom homes. He served as a scout master for Troop 156 in Glenview. In 1971, the family moved to Vermont where Jack built more beautiful houses before returning to auto, truck, and school bus mechanics. Upon retirement in 1991, Jack and Joan moved to Bloomington, Indiana and then to Elgin, Illinois in 2013. Jack was always devoted to hard work and honest dealings. He instilled a respect for work in all of his kids. Jack was a master craftsman. Any sort of tool did exactly what Jack had in mind. Jack believed in and modeled kindness, responsibility, and quiet determination to everyone in his life. He is survived by his spouse of 70 years, Joan; 4 children; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Plans for a memorial service are pending due to pandemic distancing rules. Donations in his memory may be made to Honor Flight Chicago at www.honorflightchicago.org
