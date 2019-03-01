|
|
John G. Thomas, age 73; Beloved husband of 48 years of Kathy; Loving father of Kari (Mike Causey), Signe and Patrick; Loving Grandfather and Second Dad of Sabrina, Ben and Ava; Dear brother of "Brother" Jim, Judy, Ida Mae and the late Lavon, Alberta and Jerry; Fond uncle of many; Special friend of Susie and Bill Smith and the late Donny Blendow. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of service, 10:00 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gary Sinise Foundation would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019