Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
John G. Thomas, age 73; Beloved husband of 48 years of Kathy; Loving father of Kari (Mike Causey), Signe and Patrick; Loving Grandfather and Second Dad of Sabrina, Ben and Ava; Dear brother of "Brother" Jim, Judy, Ida Mae and the late Lavon, Alberta and Jerry; Fond uncle of many; Special friend of Susie and Bill Smith and the late Donny Blendow. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of service, 10:00 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gary Sinise Foundation would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
