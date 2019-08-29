|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John Gembra was born on July 8, 1921 in North Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Honorata (nee Krzeminska) Gembara. He died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lexington Healthcare, Wheeling, IL. Mr. Gembra worked for Sunset Foods for over 30 years, retiring as produce manager. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Lake Forest Council. John was an Army veteran of WWII. He enjoyed wood carving, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren after retiring. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, nee Carney; his children, Janice (Norman) Quaas, James (Renee) Gembra, and Katherine (Steve) Mazzoni; his grandchildren, Thomas (Michael Marino) Quaas, Alyssa (Rodrigo Martinez) Gembra, Kristofer (fiancee Lauren Zickert) Quaas, Grant (Malin) Gembra, and Stephen Mazzoni. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Mary Gembara, Edward Gembra, and Genevieve Diehl. Memorial visitation from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. Committal Service 11:45 am, in the interment chapel at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067 following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Food Pantry, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or Wheeling Township Food Pantry, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019